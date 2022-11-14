Review of Inishowen speed limits open for submissions

Donegal County Council is gathering public feedback on speed limits
A review of speed limits in Inishowen is open for submissions until later this month.
Donegal County Council held a drop-in event at the Carndonagh public service centre last week. The local authority has thanked members of the public who attended drop-in events at municipal district offices across the county in recent weeks.
