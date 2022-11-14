Permanent TSB to open four new Donegal branches in early 2023

Permanent TSB has today announced details of its plans to open four new branches in Donegal in early 2023.

Permanent TSB is investing €4 million in the new branches, which will build on Permanent TSB’s existing presence in Donegal (through its branch in Letterkenny) as part of a major expansion from 75 to 98 branches in communities across Ireland.

The bank will open for business in Ballybofey, Buncrana, Donegal Town and Killybegs in late January/early February following the acquisition of the Ulster Bank branches in these communities as part of its wider acquisition of €7.5 billion in mortgages, SME loans and asset finance business from Ulster Bank.

Permanent TSB is encouraging customers to move their account to Permanent TSB before the Ulster Bank Donegal branches close on January 13.

Customers can open a Permanent TSB current account by downloading the Permanent TSB app and availing of Permanent TSB’s award winning digital current account opening process, which allows customers open an account in less than 15 minutes. Alternatively customers can make an appointment in one of Permanent TSB’s 75 branches nationwide or in one of Permanent TSB’s mobile branches visiting various parts of Donegal on a weekly basis throughout November. To check the schedule for mobile branches for your area, please visit permanenenttsb.ie/ inyourcommunity.

Permanent TSB is also opening their Letterkenny branch on Saturdays throughout November to further support customers in Donegal to move to Permanent TSB.

Customers can visit the Bank’s dedicated online support hub, permanenttsb.ie/movingbankhub, for more information on how to move their banking relationship to Permanent TSB or to book an appointment in branch.

The new Permanent TSB Donegal branches will feature full cash services and will include staff who worked in these branches when they were operated by Ulster Bank.

Each branch will offer the full range of Permanent TSB’s award-winning services including mortgages, current accounts, deposit accounts, personal loans, insurance and pensions.

Eddie Kearney, Head of Retail Distribution at Permanent TSB, said: “This is a big moment for Permanent TSB as we open for business in four new communities in Co. Donegal. We are delighted to invest in these new branches and the people who will work in them.

"We want to show our commitment to personal and small business customers in Donegal that we want to be close to them and meet their banking needs in the way that suits them best - in branch, online or by phone through our contact centre.

"For Ulster Bank customers of these branches we are offering an easy transition to a new bank, with the same people and in the same building as they have been doing their banking business up to now.

"We want to welcome them and assure them of a great service provided by great people."