Search

09 Nov 2022

Board of Tusla to meet in Donegal

1,721 referrals received about children in Donegal in first 9 months of 2022

Tusla has concerns for safety of Limerick sisters

Board members of Tusla will meet in Donegal on Friday

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Nov 2022 3:15 PM

Tusla will hold a board meeting in Donegal later this week.

Tusla is responsible for providing services including child protection and welfare, alternative care (e.g., fostering), birth information and tracing, family support, children’s services regulation, Tusla education support service, domestic sexual gender-based violence services across the country.

In 2021 there were 73,000 referrals received from people concerned about a child, with 2,097 in Donegal. There are currently 5,800 children in care around the country who can’t live at home with their parent(s) for a range of reasons.

Speaking about the board meeting on Friday, Pat Rabbitte, Chairperson, Tusla said: “Our pattern of meetings around the country was disrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, we are glad to resume, starting in Donegal on Friday.

"The Board of the Agency is keen to devolve authority across the six Tusla regions and to support local management and staff in the delivery of high-quality, consistent support and services to the children and families they work with in communities across the country."

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media