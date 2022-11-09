Plans gathering pace for Moville's big Christmas tree switch on

Moville's Christmas tree will be lit up later this month
The big switch on of Moville's Christmas tree will be Sunday November, 27 at 5pm, with Santa making a special appearance.
Memory bows for the tree will be on sale from Saturday, November 12 in Reds coffee shop, Norries and Cosy Cottage.
Donations can be made on line or in box in post office.
If anyone wants to help with setting up lights and the tree they can come to the square on November 19-20 and November 26-27.
