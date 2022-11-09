Free will making presentation to be held in Carndonagh

A free presentation into will making and inheritance planning is being held in Carndonagh this Friday.

The presentation entitled ‘Making a Will Won’t Kill You’ is being given by Justice Media award-winning journalist and legal trainer Anne O’Carroll BCL.

Solicitor Anne, who is a Director of Cascade Training Consultancy, has decades of experience in making this area of the law accessible to the lay person.

“Anyone who has young children - or who is concerned about how a dependent relative or special needs child might fare when they are gone - will learn what practical steps to take to ensure they are taken care of,” explains Anne.

“I will also have tips on estate planning for farmers, property owners and the self-employed.”

As well as the presentation, Anne will hold a question and answer session and provide handouts for anyone who is interested in finding out more.

As the title indicates, the afternoon promises to be an entertaining and enlightening look at inheritance planning, how to make a will and what will happen if you don’t.

The jargon free presentation, which is due to take place in the Colgan Hall on Friday, November 11, at 12pm, is being held in collaboration with Inishowen Development Partnership and North Connaught and Ulster Citizens Information Service.

Áine Mc Laughlin, Community Development Officer, IDP, said they welcome the opportunity to work with Citizen’s Information Service and Anne to bring this worthwhile and informative presentation to Inishowen.

Áine said there is a demand for people – of all ages – to learn more about the ins and outs of making a Will.

“This presentation has come about in response to needs expressed by local groups and individuals in the community,” explained Áine.

“What happens to our possessions following our passing is a concern for many and one that can be difficult to navigate.

“This talk will give those attending a firm handle on the process and what are the important considerations when making a will.”

Similarly, Rónán Moyne, Development Manager – Donegal, North Connacht & Ulster Citizens Information Service said the presentation, part of its Community Education programme, will highlight the importance of making a Will and of citizens taking control of the distribution of any money or possessions they may have when they die.

He said: “If you die without a Will, there are certain rules which dictate how your money, property or possessions, should be allocated.

“This allocation may not be the way you would have wished your money or possessions to be distributed.

“Making a will is therefore extremely important and puts you in control of your legacy.

“North Connacht & Ulster Citizens Information Service trusts that this valuable presentation will empower citizens in Donegal to make informed decisions and choices, in their best interests.”

Other topics that will be discussed on Friday’s presentation will be: What happens on Intestacy; how to reduce Tax; Probate; inheritance rights of Spouses, Civil Partners or Cohabitant, and the role of Executor, Testamentary Guardians or Trustee.

The event is completely free of charge and open to everyone. A light lunch and refreshments will be provided.

Whilst booking is not essential it is advised to book in advance through IDP office on 074 9362218 or contact Áine on 086 1028846 or email aine@inishowen.ie.