Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, November 5, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- Liam Collins, Letterkenny

- Seamus Gallen, Lifford

- James (Jimbo) Downey, Erne Street, Ballyshannon

- Mary Brigid Clancy, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

- John L. McNulty Rathgar, Dublin / St Johnston

- Sean Meehan, Church Road, Killybegs

- Frank McGinley, Falgarrow, Cloghan

- John Anthony Barr, Ballybrack, Moville

- Jim Deeney, Hythe, Kent, England, formerly West End, Buncrana

- An tAthair Cathal Ó Gallchóir, Tyler, Minnesota / Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place of Liam Collins, formerly of Ard O’Donnell and Rosemount , Letterkenny. Sadly missed by his daughters Donna and Jacqui and their mother Bridie, brothers Charlie and Martin, son-in-laws Kevin and Shane , grandchildren Cassie, Maisie, Sarah and Grace and all his extended family.

Reposing at his daughter Donna’s residence at 45, Glendale Manor, Glencar, Letterkenny, today Saturday, November 5 from 6pm to 10pm and tomorrow Sunday, November 6 from 11am until 10pm.

Funeral from there on Monday, November 7, going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Requiem Mass which can be viewed online by using the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny followed by interment in Leck Cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please, donations if wished to I.C.U. Letterkenny University Hospital c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Seamus Gallen, Lifford

The death has occurred of Seamus Gallen, late of Albert Terrace, Lifford.

Beloved husband of the late Monica and brother of Eugene, Bebe, Ann and the late Betty, Mary, George, Michael, Dessie, Gretta, Stan, Cecilia, Colum and Gertie.

Reposing at his niece Fiona Robb`s home, 42 Clonleigh Park, Lifford on Saturday, November 5, from 5pm.

Funeral leaving his niece`s home on Monday, November 7 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brother, sisters, nieces, nephews and family circle.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam

https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

James (Jimbo) Downey, Erne Street, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of James known as Jimbo Downey, 8 Erne Street, Ballyshannon. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his parents John (Jack) and Margaret Downey, and sadly missed by his brothers and sisters Danny (Celine), Noelle (Christopher RIP), Jack (Rosemary), Vivienne (Michael) Patricia (Paddy RIP) and Thomas, nieces and nephews and all extended family and friends. House private please.

Reposing at John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road., Ballyshannon, F94 ED21 today, Saturday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Sunday morning to St Patrick's Church for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

All enquiries to John McGee & Sons Funeral Home at (087) 2218483.

Mary Brigid Clancy, Kinlough, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary Brigid Clancy (née McGowan), Muckrim, Kinlough, Co.Leitrim.

Peacefully, in the North West Hospice, Sligo following a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents, Joe and Mary Ann McGowan, her husband Patrick, her baby son Gabriel and her grandson David.

Sadly missed any lovingly remembered by her sons, John, Muckrim and Gerry (Mary), Tullaghan, daughters, Bernie Gallagher (PJ), Ballintrillick and Kathleen Coyle (Patsy), Frosses, eleven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and her wide circle of friends.

House private please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Ballyshannon Daycare Centre.

May her gentle soul rest in peace. Remains reposing at Gilmartin’s Funeral home on Saturday from 3pm until 10pm.

Removal of remains on Sunday morning to arrive at St. Aidan’s Church Kinlough for 11am funeral mass with burial afterwards in Conwell Cemetery. Mary Brigid’s funeral mass can be viewed on Kinlough/Glenade parish Facebook page. Covid protocols remain in place. Enquiries to Gilmartin and Carty funeral services.



John L. McNulty Rathgar, Dublin / St Johnston

The death has occurred of John L. McNulty Rathgar, Dublin / St Johnston,

Born in St Johnston, son of Tommy and Annie McNulty, he passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully at his family home.

Loved and cherished by his wife Jenny (King), his four sons: Mark, Michael, Johnny and Tom, his young grandson Oscar and his brothers and sisters: Rosemary, Eunan (deceased), Brendan, Paul, Gabriel and Tracy. He will be dearly missed by all extended family and his wide circle of friends.

Reposing at his family home on Saturday evening, November 5, from 5pm - 9pm.

His Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 7 at 10.30am in the Church of the Holy Cross, Dundrum. Burial afterwards at Kilternan Cemetery Park.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired direct to Arthritis Ireland.

For those of you who are unable to attend the Funeral Mass, it may be viewed on this link: https://www.dundrumparish.com/webcam/

Family flowers only. A donation box will be in the church on Monday morning.

Sean Meehan, Church Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Sean Meehan, Church Road, Killybegs. Sadly missed by his daughters Patricia, Catriona, Sandra and Orla, sons-in-law Hugh, Martin, George and Damien, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Kathleen, brother Seamus, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

Remains reposing at his home until 10pm today, Saturday, November 5. Removal on Sunday morning, November 6 at 10.30am to St Mary of the Visitation Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on www.mcnmedia.tv

House private on the morning of the funeral, please.

Frank McGinley, Falgarrow, Cloghan

The death has taken place in Luton, England, of Frank Daniel McGinley, Falgarrow, Cloghan. He was pre-deceased by his son Donal (Donny), brothers Paddy, Danny, and James and sister Susan.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Brigid, daughter Anne, son Michael and his daughter-in-law, Aishling, brother John, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is reposing at his home in Falgarrow with Requiem Mass at 1pm on Sunday, November 6 in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Glenfin, with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery. The funeral Mass can be viewed on:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/our-lady-of-perpetual-succour-glenfin

Rosary both nights at 9pm. Family time from after the Rosary until 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cancer Research, c/o any family member.

John Anthony Barr, Ballybrack, Moville

The death took place at his home of John Anthony Barr, Ballybrack, Moville, F93 C2D3.

Beloved husband of Kathleen, much-loved father of Mary and PJ, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his son-in-law, Joe, daughter-in-law, Sharon, his grandchildren, Anna, Julie, Grace, Jim, Maya, Aoibheann and Eoghan, and his wide circle of family and friends.

Funeral from his home on Sunday, November 6 at 11.30am for 12noon Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Irish Wheelchair Association c/o any family member.

Jim Deeney, Hythe, Kent, England, formerly West End, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Jim Deeney, Hythe, Kent, England, formerly West End, Buncrana. Funeral will take place in England at a later date.

An tAthair Cathal Ó Gallchóir, Tyler, Minnesota / Gaoth Dobhair

The sudden death occurred of an tAthair Cathal Ó Gallchóir at his home in Tyler, Minnesota on Sunday, October 30. He is survived by his seven brothers and his two sisters, and their families.

Predeceased by his parents Johnny Sheáin, and Mary, his sisters Méabha and Máiréad, his nieces Sinéad and Fionnuala and his brother-in-law Pat Munnelly.

He will be greatly missed by his many friends in Ireland, Japan and the United States, especially his colleague and dear friend Fr Jim Callahan (Worthington, Minnesota).

The arrangements for his funeral in Gaoth Dobhair will follow.

