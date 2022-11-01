Search

01 Nov 2022

Spate of weekend burglaries may be linked say gardaí

Burglars fled when they discovered resident in bed

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

01 Nov 2022 1:24 PM

A spate of burglaries which took place over the course of the weekend is being investigated by gardaí who are not ruling out the possibility they are connected.  

The burglaries occurred in close proximity to the border. Sergeant Eunan Walshe said: "Due to the locations of these burglaries and the dates and times we are keeping an open mind at the possibility they are linked."

The first burglary occurred on the Lenamore Road, Muff, on Friday, October 28 between 5.30pm and 6pm. In this case, the residents had left and discovered on their return that the house had been ransacked and a sum of cash taken. 

On Friday, October 28, gardaí in Letterkenny were contacted by a home owner at Slievebuck, Raphoe at around 7.40pm. They had observed activity on their ‘ring doorbell’ a short time beforehand and felt something was wrong. Immediately gardaí went to the address and noticed the door and window of the house had been forced open. This burglary is believed to have happened between 7.30pm and 7.40pm. Nothing was stolen from the property.

On Friday, October 28, a burglary occurred at a house in the area of Porthall, Lifford between 7.35pm and 8.45pm. The side patio door of the property was forced open and the house ransacked. A sum of money, two watches and two gold
rings were stolen. 

Meanwhile, a burglary occurred at a house at Kildrum, Upper Killea, Carrigans on Friday, October 28, between 8pm and 10.30pm. The resident of the house had left to visit a family member and when she returned she discovered the front door had been kicked in and the house ransacked. An Apple ipad was stolen from the property.

A burglary occurred at a house at Long Lane, Newtowncunningham on Saturday, October 29 at approximately 9.20pm. The back door of a house was forced open and entry was gained. One bedroom was ransacked and a second bedroom was entered but when the intruder discovered a resident of the house in bed, they fled. CCTV was viewed and three people can  be observed entering the property. All three were wearing hats, gloves and face coverings. Nothing was taken from the property. Gardaí appeal to anybody who has any relevant information in relation to any of these incidents to please contact gardaí in Letterkenny on 074 91 67100. Anyone with any information in relation to the Muff incident is asked to please call Buncrana Garda Station 074 93 20540. The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111. 

