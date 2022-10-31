Search

31 Oct 2022

€9.5m project will be a game changer for Carndonagh says Minister McConalogue

Progress on Tús Nua Carndonagh project

€9.5m project will be a game changer for Carndonagh says Minister McConalogue

From left, Cllr Martin McDermott, Ardal McDermott and Brendan O’Donnell, Donegal County Council, Minister Charlie McConalogue TD and Helen Nolan, Spraoi agus Spórt

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Oct 2022 8:54 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

'A game changer for the town of Carndonagh' is how local TD and Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine Charlie McConalogie has reacted to the news from Donegal County Council that the tender for the architect-led design team for the Tús Nua Carndonagh Regeneration Project will go live in the next two weeks.

A total of €9.5million has been allocated to the ‘Tús Nua Regeneration Project’ in Carndonagh under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF). The project will deliver a new multi-use hub located in a regenerated heritage building (formerly McDonagh Stores) for a range of uses including a co-working space and digital creative laboratory, office space, youth space, a community kitchen, and public amenities.

The project also includes a shared workspace and retail space for the designer-maker industries together with an enhanced public realm at the Diamond and improved pedestrian access and linkages. The project will bring people of all generations back into the town centre for community services, education, recreation, housing, enterprise, and jobs.

At a recent meeting between Minister Charlie McConalogue, Donegal County Council head of capital projects, Brendan O’Donnell and Tús Nua project lead, Ardal McDermott, together with Cllr Martin McDermott and Helen Nolan of Spraoi agus Spórt, the council confirmed that along with the launch of the tender for the architect-led design team they will also be publishing the full indicative timeline for the completion of the various planning, development and expected construction stages for the project.

“This project will be a game-changer for the town of Carndonagh and I am glad to see this tender for the design team getting launched. It’s really important that the work continues now in a prompt manner and that the various stages of the project progress to an efficient timeframe,” said Minister McConalogue.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media