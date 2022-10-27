Warning issued to residents after overnight fire in the Buncrana area

A fire tender close to the scene of the fire on Thursday morning
The fire service has advised residents in an area near Buncrana to keep windows and doors closed following an overnight fire.
Units of the fire service were still attending the scene of the fire in the Druminor area on Thursday morning.
Fire tenders from Buncrana, Carndonagh and Letterkenny attended the fire after the alarm was raised around midnight on Wednesday.
It is understood the fire broke out in a shed that stores waste.
The fire service has advised residents to keep windows and doors closed until the smoke plume disseminates.
Local councillor Nicholas Crossan said the fire has been brought under control and while the shed has been damaged, the fire was prevented from spreading further.
“I’d like to thank the fire service for their effort - they are always there when you need them,” he said.
