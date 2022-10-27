Search

27 Oct 2022

Warning issued to residents after overnight fire in the Buncrana area

Fire tenders from Buncrana, Carndonagh and Letterkenny attended the fire

Warning issued to residents after overnight fire in the Buncrana area

A fire tender close to the scene of the fire on Thursday morning

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Oct 2022 11:56 AM

Email:

news@inishlive.ie

The fire service has advised residents in an area near Buncrana to keep windows and doors closed following an overnight fire.
Units of the fire service were still attending the scene of the fire in the Druminor area on Thursday morning.
Fire tenders from Buncrana, Carndonagh and Letterkenny attended the fire after the alarm was raised around midnight on Wednesday.
It is understood the fire broke out in a shed that stores waste.
The fire service has advised residents to keep windows and doors closed until the smoke plume disseminates.
Local councillor Nicholas Crossan said the fire has been brought under control and while the shed has been damaged, the fire was prevented from spreading further.

“I’d like to thank the fire service for their effort - they are always there when you need them,” he said.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media