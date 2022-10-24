Expressway price hikes introduced for Donegal bus users

Bus Éireann's, Expressway services have just announced a raft of price increase across the board for Donegal users on their services, but they say they are also introducing discounts for online ticket buyers.

Day return tickets will also end on all routes and it will now cost €34 for a return journey from Donegal Town to Dublin. The same price will apply for those travelling from Letterkenny to Dublin return.

The changes came into effect from last October 21, after what Bus Éireann say was the impact of rising costs on the business. This is the first fare review since 2018.

Operated by Bus Éireann as a commercial service, Expressway receives no state subvention.

Customers booking online will benefit from a new 5% discount.

The changes mean that passengers travelling to/from Donegal will have the following fare changes:

*Route 30 from Donegal town to Dublin City: The adult single fare will increase by €1.50 to €23.50 while the adult return fare will increase by €2 to €34.

*Route 30 from Donegal town to Cavan: The adult single fare will increase by €1 to €21 while the adult return fare will increase by €2 to €34.

*Route 32 from Letterkenny to Dublin City: The adult single fare will increase by €1.50 to €24 while the adult return fare will increase by €2 to €34.

*Route 64 from Letterkenny to Sligo: The adult single fare will increase by €1 to €17.50. No change to the adult return fare.

*Route 64 from Letterkenny to Derry: The adult single fare will increase by 50c to €9. No change to the adult return fare.

Day return tickets will end on all routes. Day returns account for less than seven per cent of Expressway tickets nationwide.

Young people registered with a Young Adult or Student Leap Card will only pay 50% of the standard fare, while free travel pass holders continue to travel free of charge.

Full details of the new fares are available at www.expressway.ie.