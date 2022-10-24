Smart Village training to be carried out in Malin Head

Free training as part of a scheme to have community groups, sports clubs, activities or a project included in the local area plan is taking place in Malin Head.

The Smart Village Plan has already seen training take place in Carndonagh and Clonmany.

Inishowen Development Partnership has announced the free training will take place in the Malin Head community centre on Thursday, October 27 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

It is hoped the training will attract a diverse group representing all of the various interest groups in the Malin Head area.

The training is aimed at allowing areas to use innovative solutions to build on local strengths and opportunities.

The programme will consist of three sessions facilitated by Carlene Lyttle, a social entrepreneur and business consultant. She said each session will introduce a new key topic, which will guide participants through the process of creating a Smart Village plan for their area.

“In Malin Head, so much is going on in so many different directions, having a plan and tools to get things moving in the one direction is needed. The Smart Village training and plan will improve the area for the local community,” she said.

Áine McLaughlin, community development officer at Inishowen Development Partnership, said: “This is a fantastic way to highlight what is happening in your area and collectively showcase the many community initiatives that we know are out there. We have received great feedback from the previous participants, with lots of excellent discussions, collaboration, and goal setting.”

CEO of eTownz, Pat Kennedy said: “The Smart Village approach seeks to bring together local knowledge and digital tools to empower local communities.”

Anyone requiring additional information, get in touch with Áine McLaughlin at IDP at aine@inishowen.ie or 0861028846. Registration is online at http://training.etownz.ie/Inishowen/.