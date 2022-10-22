Gardai investigating the discovery of a body of a woman in Letterkenny

Gardai are investigating the discovery of a body of a woman in Letterkenny
Gardaí are investigating following the discovery the body of a woman in her thirties at a residence in Letterkenny.
Gardaí and emergency services received the report just before 6pm yesterday evening.
The woman's body was later removed to the Mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.
The outcome of which will determine the course of the investigation, gardai confirmed.
