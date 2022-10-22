Links between Palestine and Donegal discussed during Ambassador's visit

Educational links and twinning of towns were discussed during a whistle-stop visit to Donegal by the Palestinian Ambassador to Ireland.

Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid visited Donegal earlier this week for a series of engagements.

On arrival to the county, the Ambassador expressed deepest condolences to the victims and bereaved of the Creeslough tragedy on behalf of the Palestinian people.

Later, the Ambassador, who was accompanied on her visit by Ms Dania Dasouqi, also of the Mission of Palestine to Ireland, was warmly received by the Bishop of Raphoe, Bishop Alan McGuckian SJ, who assured the Ambassador of his support for the Palestinian people and reminded her of the Vatican’s unwavering support for Palestine.

During her visit, the Ambassador also met with local independent TD, Thomas Pringle who spoke to her about keeping the cause of Palestine on the agenda in the Dáil and expressed the solidarity of the people of Donegal to the Palestinian people.

At the headquarters of Donegal County Council, in Lifford, the Ambassador paid a courtesy visit and met with Leas Cathaoirleach, Cllr Michael Naughton and Chief Executive John G McLaughlin. They discussed matters of mutual interest such as twinning opportunities and educational links. Gifts were also exchanged as a token of the links between the people of Donegal and the people of Palestine.

The day ended with a public meeting at Dillon’s Hotel, Letterkenny, where the Ambassador outlined the plight of the Palestinian people to an interested audience. The meeting was chaired by local Sinn Féin councillor Gerry McGonagle.