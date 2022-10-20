Search

20 Oct 2022

Tributes paid to Inishowen man who sadly passed away in the United States

Inch Island native Shane Molloy had a "zest for life"

Tributes paid to Inishowen man who sadly passed away in the United States

The late Shane J. Molloy

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Oct 2022 12:49 PM

Tributes have been paid to an Inishowen man who has sadly passed away in the United States.

Shane J. Molloy (34) of Raynham formerly Hill View, Grange, Inch Island died peacefully on October 17.

Shane was the loving son of Martin and Jacqueline (Lynch) Molloy. In 2010 he moved to the United States.

He prided himself on his work ethic as a heavy equipment operator and worked for various companies, notably Feeney Brothers and PSG Group.

Shane was quick with a joke or short story and loved making his friends and family laugh. Shane was an involved and well admired member of the motorcycle community throughout Massachusetts and surrounding states.

He was a gifted musician and loved showing his family and friends new music. Shane’s personality was larger than life and truly one of a kind.

His “zest” for life was unwavering and he will be greatly missed.

Shane was a loving father of Tommy Molloy and enjoyed playing him music and teaching him things like fishing and boxing. He is also survived by his best friend, partner and mother to his son, Nicole Cevoli of Rayhnam.

He is the loving brother of Mark P. Molloy and his wife, Noelle of Ireland and Matthew G. Molloy and his girlfriend Stephanie of Ireland. Proud uncle and God-father of Joseph and uncle of James.

Shane will be greatly missed by his extended family both in Boston and Ireland.

Before returning to his homeland in Ireland, there will be a wake held on Sunday, October 23 from 1-4pm. A Catholic funeral blessing will begin at 4pm. Shane’s funeral arrangements in Donegal will be arranged at a later date.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent in Shane’s memory to South Shore Health Foundation- ICU Mission Critical

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media