Door to door inquiries to continue in Creeslough over coming weeks

Creeslough
Garda Grainne Doherty said that routine inquiries which are taking place in Creeslough are set to continue over the course of the coming weeks.
The inquiries are taking place as part of investigations into the explosion which occurred on Friday, October 7.
Garda Doherty said: "We just want to make people aware that routine inquiries - that is what is taking place at the moment. We don't want to cause upset or alarm. Gardaí are calling door to door. They will be for the coming weeks."
She added that all road diversions remain in place. There is no date set for the reopening of the road.
Ready for the career's fair (l-r): Catherine Lyster, careers officer, ATU Donegal, Dr Orla Flynn, president, Atlantic Technological University and Rory McMorrow, student services manager, ATU Donegal
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.