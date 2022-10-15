Search

15 Oct 2022

Irish Red Cross Creeslough Community Support Fund just passes the €1m mark after five days

The charity will work with the local community to ensure that monies collected for the new fund will be used effectively

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Oct 2022 4:13 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The Irish Red Cross Creeslough Community Support Fund just passes the €1m mark after five days.

The Creeslough Community Support Fund will work to assist those who have been bereaved, injured, made homeless, or left without an income as a result of the tragedy. The Irish Red Cross, in an effort to support the courageous work already being undertaken by State and local agencies also offers its volunteers in the Creeslough area to provide assistance as needed

The charity will work with the local community in Creeslough to ensure that monies collected for the new fund will be used effectively to help support those affected in the weeks and months ahead.

An Post will accept donations for the Creeslough Community Support Fund at all of its 920 Post Offices nationwide.  Donations can be made by cash or debit card and there will be no fee payable for making donations. 

Applegreen, which has almost 200 locations in Ireland, will be promoting online donations to the Creeslough Community Support Fund at all of its outlets and has also made an initial donation of €50,000 to the fund. Applegreen will also promote the fund on its website and across its social media channels.

"Thanks to the amazing heartfelt support of the Irish people and many companies the Creeslough Community Support Fund is now at €1,022,000 which was reached in five days.

"The fund which was set up by the Irish Red Cross is being supported by An Post and Applegreen and many other corporate companies have also joined further to thousands of Irish people who have donated online and in many post offices and shops around the country," a spokesperson said this Saturday afternoon.

