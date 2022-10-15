Search

15 Oct 2022

Donegal told to brace for a winter of viruses

HSE advises people to top up their protection

The HSE is urging everyone to get winter ready

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Oct 2022 10:52 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

While the flu and the coronavirus are both notoriously unpredictable, there's a good chance Covid-19 cases will surge again this winter and troubling signs that the flu could return too.

Acting operational site manager for Letterkenny Covid-19 Vaccination Centre, Shona Gallagher said vaccination is proven to be the best protection against viruses and is encouraging people to top up their protection.

"The HSE is encouraging people to top up their protection for the winter months ahead by getting their next Covid-19 vaccination dose at any of the upcoming Donegal vaccination clinics,” she said.

To this end, Letterkenny Covid-19 Vaccination Centre and Buncrana pop-up Covid-19 vaccination clinics are offering primary Covid-19 vaccinations and booster doses to eligible cohorts next week.

New adapted Covid-19 vaccines are now being offered as booster doses. These vaccines offer increased protection against Covid-19, including the Omicron variant.

People aged 29 years and younger will be offered adapted Pfizer booster vaccines, and those aged 30 years or older will be offered adapted Moderna booster vaccines when attending for their booster vaccination in line with NIAC recommendations.

The HSE is encouraging all those who are eligible to ensure their vaccinations for both Flu and Covid-19 are up to date, in order to be winter ready.

Eligibility

The following information shows eligibility and the Covid-19 vaccine course:

- 65 years and older, 1st round of vaccination, 1st Booster dose, 2nd Booster dose, 3rd Booster dose

- 50 to 64 years, 1st round of vaccination, 1st Booster dose, 2nd Booster dose

- 12 to 49 years, (with certain long-term medical conditions; residents of long-term care facilities), 1st round of vaccination, 1st Booster dose, 2nd Booster dose, 3rd Booster dose

- Healthcare Workers, 1st round of vaccination, 1st Booster dose, 2nd Booster dose
- 12 to 49 years, 1st round of vaccination, 1st Booster dose,

- 12 years and older (with a weak immune system), 1st round of vaccination, Additional dose, 1st Booster dose, 2nd Booster dose, 3rd Booster dose

- Pregnancy, 1st round of vaccination, 1st Booster dose, 2nd Booster dose

- Children 5 -11 years, 1st round of vaccination

- Children 5 -11 years (with a weak immune system), 1st round of vaccination, Additional dose, 1st Booster dose

The following Covid-19 Vaccination clinics will be offered in Donegal next week:

Letterkenny Covid-19 Vaccination Centre, Building 1b IDA Business Park, Ballyraine, Letterkenny, F92 FP83:

Wednesday, October 19

8.15am to 3pm - 30 years and over

3.15pm to 4.15pm - 12 to 29 years

Friday, October 21

9.15am to 4pm - 30 years and over

4.15pm to 5.15pm - 12 to 29 years

Saturday, October 22

10.15am to 4:30pm - 30 years and over

5pm to 6.15pm - 5 to 11 years of age

Covid-19 Vaccination Pop-up Clinic at the Buncrana Primary Care Centre, Buncrana, F93 E12W

Friday, October 21

11am to 5.15pm - 30 years and over

Saturday, October 22

11am to 5.15pm - 30 years and over and 12 to 29 years

You can book your Covid-19 vaccine appointment online at www.hse.ie/book or you can walk into the centre. There are different times offered for different age cohorts, therefore please ensure you book/walk into the correct clinic for your age.

