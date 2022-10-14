Job Opportunity: John F. Loughrey is seeking to recruit a Financial Advisor

John F. Loughrey is now seeking to recruit a Financial Advisor for their premises, in Letterkenny.
Financial Advisor – Job Details
Contract: Full-Time, Permanent
Salary: Competitive Basic Rate with opportunity for performance related bonus
Hours of work: 9am - 5.30pm Monday to Thursday and 9am – 5.00pm Friday
Main Duties and Responsibilities
Essential Criteria
Desirable Criteria
Other Benefits
How to apply
To apply for this position, please send your CV to lisa@jfl.ie along with a brief cover letter clearly outlining why you have applied for the position and how you meet the criteria before midnight on Sunday 16th October.
John F. Loughrey Financial Services is an equal opportunities employer.
