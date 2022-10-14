Search

14 Oct 2022

Job Opportunity: John F. Loughrey is seeking to recruit a Financial Advisor

John F. Loughrey Financial Services is the leading firm of impartial financial advisors in the northwest. For nearly 40 years, we have been helping clients plan for their retirement, save for their future and protect their greatest assets.

John F. Loughrey is now seeking to recruit a Financial Advisor for their premises, in Letterkenny.    

Financial Advisor – Job Details

Contract: Full-Time, Permanent
Salary: Competitive Basic Rate with opportunity for performance related bonus
Hours of work: 9am - 5.30pm Monday to Thursday and 9am – 5.00pm Friday

Main Duties and Responsibilities

  • Build and maintain long-term client relationships, through quality of service and advice;
  • Review our existing clients on a regular basis, update them on their existing business, identify any gaps in their financial needs and address these accordingly;
  • Conduct research and data analysis for clients;
  • Provide advice on all aspects of clients’ requirements and wealth management planning;
  • To meet and exceed targets set by the Company in various areas;
  • Endeavour to bring new clients into the organisation and help them to plan for financial security in the future;
  • Keep updated with all relevant regulations, legislation, policies, and procedures;
  • Ensure that the service provided meets the highest ethical standards and all regulatory requirements;
  • Adopt an open, honest approach and deal with all aspects of client affairs with integrity;
  • Communicate information to clients in a manner appropriate for their level of understanding; and
  • Maintain own knowledge of current affairs and the potential impact on client issues

Essential Criteria

  • Hold the QFA designation, with RPA, SIA or CFP qualification AND have worked in an advisory role in the brokerage industry for a minimum of 3 years; OR
  • Hold the QFA designation AND have worked in an advisory role in the brokerage industry for a minimum of 5 years;
  • Demonstrate evidence of ability to manage a portfolio of clients;
  • Strong organisational skills to manage multiple clients demands; and
    Interpersonal skills and ability to network required

Desirable Criteria

  • Desire to undertake or work towards additional relevant qualifications such as the RPA, SIA or CFP would be beneficial.  

Other Benefits

  • Income protection scheme, death in service, pension scheme, additional annual leave based on length of service.

How to apply
To apply for this position, please send your CV to lisa@jfl.ie along with a brief cover letter clearly outlining why you have applied for the position and how you meet the criteria before midnight on Sunday 16th October.

John F. Loughrey Financial Services is an equal opportunities employer.

