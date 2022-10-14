Creeslough: Joint funeral for little Shauna and doting dad Robert

Robert Garwe and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe
A joint funeral will take place in Creeslough on Saturday for five-year-old Shauna Flanagan Garwe and her father, Robert.
Shauna was the youngest victim of the Creeslough explosion.
Rescuers found the little girl wrapped in her father’s arms.
The father and daughter, of Massinass Cottages in Creeslough, had gone to Lafferty’s shop to buy a birthday cake for Shauna’s mother Áine.
Shauna just started primary school at Scoil Mhuire in Creeslough a few short weeks ago. This week, a little teddy bear poignantly sat in the seat she had filled.
Robert worked in construction and spent a number of years living in Dublin before. He was often seen traveling around Creeslough on his scooter.
They will be deeply missed by a heartbroken Áine, Taona, Gabriel, Darren, Tessa, Alex, Conrad and their extended families and many friends.
Their joint Funeral Mass takes place in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Saturday at 11am, followed by private Cremation.
The remains of Leona Harper (inset) are taken to St Mary's Church in Ramelton. Photo: North West Newspix
A guard of honour by members of the Defence Forces at Thursday's funeral of Martina Martin in Creeslough PHOTO: NORTH WEST NEWSPIX
