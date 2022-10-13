Buncrana inspector Shaun Grant promoted to Superintendent in Cavan

Inspector Shaun Grant has been promoted to Superintendent
An Inishowen garda has received a promotion, it has been confirmed.
Clonmany native Shaun Grant, who currently serves as an inspector at Buncrana Garda Station, has been promoted to the rank of Superintendent.
Inspector Grant will take up his new role at Cavan Garda District on October 20.
