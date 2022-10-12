Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022

The following deaths have occurred:

- William (Billy) Newman, Dublin / Convoy

- Brendan James Molloy, Ardara

- Danny Martin, Ballintra

- Hugh Kelly, Creeslough

- Aiden Byrne, Kilcar

- Patricia Mann-Burns, Glenties

- Kate Brogan, Newtowncunningham

- Martina Martin (née Russell), Creeslough and Letterkenny

- Leona Harper, Letterkenny

William (Billy) Newman, Dublin / Convoy

The peaceful death has occurred in the wonderful care of Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of William (Billy) Newman, (Home Farm FC, Bohemians FC, Shelbourne FC, Rep. of Ireland), late of Carnlough Road, Cabra, Dublin 7.

Cherished and much loved dad of Garvan, Conall, Derval and Oran; Deeply regretted by his loving sister Marie (predeceased by his sister Irene). He will be most sadly missed by his grandchildren Aoibhe, Thomas, Sorcha, Cillian and Croíadh; his daughters-in-law Emma and Noreen and son-in-law Ciarán; his nieces and nephews and many friends.

William's remains will be reposing at his daughter Derval Newman's residence Gortnavern, Letterkenny on Thursday, October 13, from 4pm to 8pm. Private removal will take place from there on Friday, October 14, at 1pm going to Church of the Most Precious Blood, Cabra, Dublin 7 to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Saturday morning, October 15, at 10am followed by cremation at 12 noon in Glasnevin Crematorium, Finglas Road, Dublin D11 XA32.

Brendan James Molloy, Ardara

The sudden death has occurred of Brendan James Molloy, Drumbarron, Ardara, on October 11, 2022.

Beloved husband of Patricia Molloy. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by Michael (Caroline) Kathleen (Donal), Shaun (Helen), Clare, Karen, Ronan (Bernie) and Conor, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at 18 Ard na Greine, Ardara, on Wednesday, October 12, from 6pm. House private after 10pm.

Wake on Thursday October 13 from 12 noon to 10pm. House private after 10pm. Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday, October 14, at the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Danny Martin, Ballintra

The death has occurred of Danny Martin, 30 Forge Avenue, Ballintra.



Unexpectedly, at his last residence. Predeceased by wife Eileen, son Danny junior, brother Billy & sister Mary. Survived by brothers Attie & Packie, daughter Eilish & grandson Paul. Deeply saddened by his extended family members, neighbours and friends.

Removal today, Wednesday, at 6pm from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, going to his late residence. Funeral from there on Friday morning for requiem Mass at 11am in St. Brigid's Church, Ballintra, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/ballintra.

Please feel free to leave a message of condolence for Danny's family on the Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Hugh Kelly, Creeslough

The death has occurred of Hugh Kelly, Castledoe, Creeslough, F92 CY63. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his partner Linda, her daughter Mary and grandchild, Rosey, his sisters Agnes Gallagher and Tessie Friel and brother Frank and all his family and friends. Predeceased by his parents, Josie and Sally and sister Susan Gallagher.

His remains are reposing at Lackagh Bridge, Creeslough. Family time please from 11pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church

Aiden Byrne, Kilcar



The death has occurred of Aiden Byrne, Roxborough, Kilcar.

The family home will be open until 10pm on Wednesday and private to family at all other times.

Funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church Kilcar on Thursday at 11.15am.

Committal of ashes will take place privately at a later date.

Patricia Mann-Burns, Glenties

The death has taken place of Patricia Mann Burns, Gortnasillagh, Glenties, wife of the late Gilbert Burns.

Reposing at Shovlin Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara on Thursday from 1pm with service at the funeral home at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in the Church of Ireland Cemetery, Church Road, Glenties.

Kate Brogan, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Kate Brogan, née McCrabbe, Newtowncunningham

Kate will be sadly missed by her husband Patrick, her daughters Kerry, Patricia, Sarah-Ann, Andrinea, Marion and Maya, her granddaughter Ava, her parents Noel and Anne, her brothers Morris and Dessie and all her extended family and friends.

Kate was predeceased by her sister Lynn.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed at a later date. Donations if desired to The Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Kelly’s Funeral Directors Oakfield, Raphoe.

Martina Martin (née Russell), Creeslough and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Martina Martin (née Russell) Bluebell Cottage, Duntally, Creeslough, formerly Roughpark, Letterkenny, as a result of a tragic accident in Creeslough.

Deeply regretted by her loving children Sean, Neil, Oisin and Grainne, husband Derek, mother Nancy, brother Michael, sisters Marie, Amanda and Kathryn, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her father Michael.

Remains reposing at her home in Duntally, Creeslough. Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 13, at 11am in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium at 5pm.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on MCN Media St Michael’s Church Creeslough.

Family time from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Creeslough Community Support Fund, c/o any family member or Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Leona Harper, Letterkenny

The tragic death occurred, in Creeslough, of Leona Harper, 21 Mullaghban, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Deeply regretted by her heartbroken parents Hugh and Donna. Sorely missed by brothers Anthony and Jamie and grandmother Mary Doherty. Fondly remembered by extended family members, school friends and rugby team mates.

Removal has taken place from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, to her late residence.

Funeral from there at 1pm on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 2pm in St. Mary's Church, Ramelton (via Ramelton road) followed by interment in Termon graveyard (via Milford, Portlean and Kilmacrennan).

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV, St Mary’s Church, Ramelton on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton.

Family flowers only please, donations to a charity yet to be chosen by the family at a later date, care of any family member or Charlie McClafferty Funeral Director.

Rosemary Martin, Lifford

The death has occurred at St Joseph's Community Hospital, Stranorlar of Rosemary Martin (née Brennan), 41 Croaghan Heights, Lifford and formerly of Raphoe.

Beloved wife of Kevin, much loved mother of Andrea, Noel, P.J., Deborah, Kevin Jnr. and the late baby Colleen, and sister of John, Liam, Joe, Kate, Ann, Geraldine and the late Marjorie.

Reposing at her home. Funeral leaving her home on Thursday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick`s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to St Joseph's Community Hospital. Family time please from 10pm to 10am.

The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://clonleighparish.com/webcam-watch-live/

