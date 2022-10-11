Planning permission granted for campervan park near Buncrana

Donegal County Council has granted permission with 10 conditions for a campervan park at Linsfort
Planning permission has been granted for a camper van park near Buncrana.
Donegal County Council has granted permission to Stephen Porter with 10 conditions for the facility at Linsfort.
Following a request for further information, the council has given the go-ahead for the retention of the existing site entrance and hardcore yard. The local authority has also granted permission for the construction of parking bays with services for camper vans, connection to existing services and all associated works.
