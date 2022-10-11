Search

11 Oct 2022

Creeslough explosion: Pope conveys sympathy to Rome-based Donegal priest

Fr Eamonn McLaughlin from Downings met with Pope Francis at the Vatican this week in the wake of the Creeslough explosion

Reporter:

Chris McNulty in Creeslough

11 Oct 2022 2:47 PM

news@donegallive.ie

A Donegal priest based in the Vatican met with Pope Francis in recent days in the wake of the Creeslough tragedy.

Fr Eamonn McLaughlin, a native of Downings, is a former classmate of Fr John Joe Duffy, the priest in Creeslough.

Fr McLaughlin works in the Congregation for the Clergy in Rome.

At the funeral mass of Jessica Gallagher on Tuesday morning in Creeslough, Fr Duffy told how the Pope had prayed for the deceased and the wounded.

“He wants to assure people of his prayers,” Fr Duffy said.

'Infectious warmth' recalled at funeral of Jessica Gallagher in Creeslough

The 24-year-old fashion designer was one of ten people killed in Friday's explosion in Creeslough and was due to start a new job in Belfast this week

Fr McLaughlin worked in Lettermacaward and Doochary before moving to become a curate at St Eunan’s Cathedral in Letterkenny.

Having previously been based in Rome, he returned to the Italian capital in 2017.

“He is heartbroken,” Fr Duffy said .

“Fr Mclaughlin is heartbroken at the tragic loss of lives so young. He is deeply touched. He wants the bereaved and injured that you are all in his thoughts and prayers.”

At the weekend, Pope Francis expressed ‘spiritual closeness’ to those who are suffering in the aftermath.

In a letter sent to the Bishop of Raphoe, Alan McGuckian SJ, from the Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Pope Francis prayed for ‘consolation and healing’ on all those affected.

“His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the loss of life and destruction caused by the explosion in Creeslough and he expressed his spiritual closeness to all those suffering in the aftermath of this tragedy,” he said.

“While entrusting the deceased to the merciful love of Almighty God, his Holiness implores the Devine blessings of consolation and healing upon the injured, the displaced and the families coping with pain of loss. As a pledge of strength and peace in the Lord, the Holy Father sends his blessing to all the people in Ireland.”

