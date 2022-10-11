Search

11 Oct 2022

International choirs set for Inishowen performances

The City of Derry International Choir Festival is hosting community concerts in Buncrana and Muff

International choirs set for Inishowen performances

Norwegian choir Embla will be performing at Muff Community Hall on October 20

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Oct 2022 8:41 PM

Email:

news@inishlive.ie

Inishowen audiences will have the opportunity to see some of the international choirs performing at this year’s City of Derry International Choir Festival at three community concerts in the peninsula.
The festival, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary, is running from October 19 to 23 at venues across Derry and Inishowen.
Concerts featuring local and international choirs, including some of the international competitors, will take place in Muff and Buncrana during the festival.
Muff Community Hall will host four choirs in a concert on Thursday, October 20 at 5.30 pm.
The Doire Calgach Singers will be joined by The Magnificent AKs from England, Embla from Norway and the Inishowen Gospel Choir.
The Exchange, Buncrana will host the Dungiven Community Choir and The Music Box Singers on Saturday, October 22 at 1pm.

The Eller Girls' Choir from Estonia is performing at St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana on October 23


On Sunday, October 23 at 3pm, St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana will be the venue for performances by the Eller Girls' Choir from Estonia, the University of Washington and Lee Singers from the US and the Bluestack Chorale from Donegal.
Embla is a Norwegian female choir consisting of 22 singers, from the age of 20 to 55. The choir was formed in 1994 by singers studying musicology at the department of music at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim.
The name, Embla, stems from Norse mythology. Embla was the first woman on earth and is associated with creativity, quality and artistic growth.

New art installation tells the history of Buncrana's Swan Park

The History Wall has been completed by local sculptor John McCarron

Eller Girl’s Choir was founded in 2010 when a choir studio emerged at Heino Eller Tartu Music College. Its singers are young women aged 17 to 24 who study at various high schools or universities in Tartu. In 2017 the choir won the international competition at the City of Derry International Choir Festival.
The choir’s repertoire mostly consists of contemporary Estonian and international choral works and Estonian folk music.
The Washington and Lee University Singers are recognised as one of the finest a cappella choirs in the region.
The University Singers tour nationally or internationally every year and have been recognised for their excellence in performance by the American Choral Directors Association, the Virginia Music Educators Association, multiple international competitions, and in featured programs at major venues such as Carnegie Hall, the National Cathedral, and the Academy of Music.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Eighteen supercars set for auction

Described as ‘one of the most remarkable single-owner collections of supercars to be offered in Europe’, the group of cars stem from a 50-year section of automotive history.

Motoring

Eighteen supercars set for auction

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media