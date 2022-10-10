Daniel O'Donnell urges those affected by Creeslough tragedy to seek help

Daniel O’Donnell has urged those affected by the Creeslough explosion to seek help.

The Kincasslagh singer was travelling from Chicago to Dublin as the tragedy - which has claimed ten lives - was unfolding on Friday.

On Saturday evening, he attended a service of remembrance in Dublin. There, ten candles rested on the altar, signifying the ten people who were killed.

“It doesn’t bear thinking about,” he said.

"I don’t know how to express what I would like to say. All we can do is pray for them at this time and let them know that they’re in your thoughts and prayers.

“There are no words really to express anything of how people must be feeling. Such a small community, everybody knows everybody, a lot of people are related and it’s just beyond comprehension that the like of this would happen.

“The initial thing is that you don’t even imagine it’s going to be so serious and very quickly I was getting news from home that this was a terrible tragedy.”

Daniel told how a woman he spoke to at the airport was directly affected.

“I was standing beside a girl who was travelling back and she said her husband’s first cousin was the first that had been identified who had died,” he said.”

The tragedy has rocked the entire county.

Emergency services flocked to the scene, where dozes of local volunteers had begun to dig through the debris in a desperate search for survivors.

“There are so many different emotions for people that will need to be dealt with,” he said.

“I would say to people who survived: Don’t hold onto any feeling that is bothering you.

“People may not be affected in a physical way, but don’t think that, just because you are alright physically, you shouldn’t be attended to. It is important for people to know that.”