Search

10 Oct 2022

Daniel O'Donnell urges those affected by Creeslough tragedy to seek help

The Donegal singer was travelling home from Chicago as the tragic events in Creeslough were unfolding

Daniel hits the high notes - on the golf course

Daniel O'Donnell.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

10 Oct 2022 4:42 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Daniel O’Donnell has urged those affected by the Creeslough explosion to seek help.

The Kincasslagh singer was travelling from Chicago to Dublin as the tragedy - which has claimed ten lives - was unfolding on Friday.

On Saturday evening, he attended a service of remembrance in Dublin. There, ten candles rested on the altar, signifying the ten people who were killed.

“It doesn’t bear thinking about,” he said.

"I don’t know how to express what I would like to say. All we can do is pray for them at this time and let them know that they’re in your thoughts and prayers.

King Charles sympathises after Creeslough tragedy

The British Monarch conveyed a note of sympathy to the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins

“It doesn’t bear thinking about. I don’t know how to express what I would like to say. All we can do is pray for them at this time and let them know that they’re in your thoughts and prayers. It’s just unbelievable.

“There are no words really to express anything of how people must be feeling. Such a small community, everybody knows everybody, a lot of people are related and it’s just beyond comprehension that the like of this would happen.

“The initial thing is that you don’t even imagine it’s going to be so serious and very quickly I was getting news from home that this was a terrible tragedy.”

Daniel told how a woman he spoke to at the airport was directly affected.

“I was standing beside a girl who was travelling back and she said her husband’s first cousin was the first that had been identified who had died,” he said.”

The tragedy has rocked the entire county.

Emergency services flocked to the scene, where dozes of local volunteers had begun to dig through the debris in a desperate search for survivors.

“There are so many different emotions for people that will need to be dealt with,” he said.

“I would say to people who survived: Don’t hold onto any feeling that is bothering you.

“People may not be affected in a physical way, but don’t think that, just because you are alright physically, you shouldn’t be attended to. It is important for people to know that.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media