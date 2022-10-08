Political leaders express shock at ‘horror’ of Creeslough tragedy 

Political leaders have expressed shock at the deaths of ten people in Friday’s explosion in Creeslough.

It was confirmed on Saturday afternoon that the tragedy has claimed the lives of four men, three women, two teenagers and a young girl.

The sense of national shock at the tragedy has been reflected in comments by the Taoiseach and the President.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar echoed the sentiments of nationwide shock, saying “the nation’s collective heart stopped when the news broke”.

The Fine Gael leader said the sadness is “incomprehensible”.

“This unthinkable tragedy happened in a community which we will all be familiar with, to families who were going about their daily lives like we do. This freak accident has left many empty chairs at dinner tables. It is just too hard to fathom.” He said “it’s almost impossible to absorb the horror of it”.

“If there is any consolation, we can find it in the way that the community has rallied and come together. The emergency services in Ireland and Northern Ireland have been heroic. Our hospitals are providing the best of care.”

Mr Varadkar said the effects of the tragedy will be felt for many years.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those families who have lost loved ones, those recovering in hospital, the local community, and our emergency service personnel.”

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald described the tragedy as “a devastating loss for a small community as politicians and church leaders continue to express the sense of shock at the tragedy”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with families and friends of those who tragically lost their lives, those who were injured, and those still holding vigil waiting on news of their loved ones,” she said.

“We send love and solidarity to the people of Creeslough who this morning woke to incredible sorrow.”

She paid tribute to the emergency services and members of the community who responded to Friday's explosion.

“This is a devastating loss for a small community. There is shock right across the island and among Irish people everywhere. We are all holding our loved ones a little closer and a little tighter this morning. We are thinking of those who went to a petrol station on a Friday afternoon but didn’t come home. We are all standing in solidarity with the community in Creeslough in the difficult hours that lie ahead.”



‘Huge sense of shock and sadness’



Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Liam Blaney said “here is a huge sense of shock and sadness throughout the entire county and much further afield”. “Our thoughts are with the community in Creeslough, those who have received word that their loved one had died, the many people who have been injured and especially those who are waiting anxiously for news of their loved ones still missing.”



He paid tribute to the ongoing efforts and dedication of all services involved in the rescue and recovery operation.

“I wish to acknowledge the role played by the HSE, the gardaí, the council’s fire service and other council personnel. I also wish to acknowledge the assistance received from emergency services in Northern Ireland. I want to especially acknowledge the assistance provided by the local community in Creeslough and the wider area who have greatly assisted in the ongoing efforts.”