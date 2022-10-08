Search

08 Oct 2022

Political leaders express shock at ‘horror’ of Creeslough tragedy

 

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald add to messages of sympathy

Political leaders express shock at ‘horror’ of Creeslough tragedy 

It was confirmed on Saturday that the tragedy has claimed the lives of four men, three women, two teenagers and a young girl, PICTURE: BRIAN MCDAID

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Oct 2022 5:50 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Political leaders have expressed shock at the deaths of ten people in Friday’s explosion in Creeslough.

 It was confirmed on Saturday afternoon that the tragedy has claimed the lives of four men, three women, two teenagers and a young girl.

The sense of national shock at the tragedy has been reflected in comments by the Taoiseach and the President.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar echoed the sentiments of nationwide shock, saying “the nation’s collective heart stopped when the news broke”.

The Fine Gael leader said the sadness is “incomprehensible”.

 “This unthinkable tragedy happened in a community which we will all be familiar with, to families who were going about their daily lives like we do. This freak accident has left many empty chairs at dinner tables. It is just too hard to fathom.” He said “it’s almost impossible to absorb the horror of it”. 

“If there is any consolation, we can find it in the way that the community has rallied and come together. The emergency services in Ireland and Northern Ireland have been heroic. Our hospitals are providing the best of care.”

Mr  Varadkar said the effects of the tragedy will be felt for many years.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those families who have lost loved ones, those recovering in hospital, the local community, and our emergency service personnel.”

Stunned silence after explosion rips through heart of small Co Donegal community

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald described the tragedy as “a devastating loss for a small community as politicians and church leaders continue to express the sense of shock at the tragedy”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with families and friends of those who tragically lost their lives, those who were injured, and those still holding vigil waiting on news of their loved ones,” she said.

“We send love and solidarity to the people of Creeslough who this morning woke to incredible sorrow.”

She paid tribute to the emergency services and members of the community who responded to Friday's explosion.

“This is a devastating loss for a small community. There is shock right across the island and among Irish people everywhere. We are all holding our loved ones a little closer and a little tighter this morning. We are thinking of those who went to a petrol station on a Friday afternoon but didn’t come home. We are all standing in solidarity with the community in Creeslough in the difficult hours that lie ahead.”


 ‘Huge sense of shock and sadness’


Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Liam Blaney said “here is a huge sense of shock and sadness throughout the entire county and much further afield”. “Our thoughts are with the community in Creeslough, those who have received word that their loved one had died, the many people who have been injured and especially those who are waiting anxiously for news of their loved ones still missing.”


He paid tribute to the ongoing efforts and dedication of all services involved in the rescue and recovery operation. 

“I wish to acknowledge the role played by the HSE, the gardaí, the council’s fire service and other council personnel. I also wish to acknowledge the assistance received from emergency services in Northern Ireland. I want to especially acknowledge the assistance provided by the local community in Creeslough and the wider area who have greatly assisted in the ongoing efforts.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media