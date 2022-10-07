Three people dead after Creeslough explosion

The scene after the explosion in Creeslough. Photo: North West Newspix
Three fatalities have been confirmed following an explosion at a service station in Creeslough on Friday afternoon.
There is an ongoing rescue operation with people trapped in the rubble.
Sniffer dogs have been drafted in and emergency response teams, using specialised equipment are sifting through the debris at the Applegreen service staton. The complex houses a shop, post office and an apartment block.
An Garda Síochána have confirmed that there have been three fatalities.
“This continues to be an ongoing operation and An Garda Síochána are not in a position to provide further information on casualties at this time,” a spokesperson from the Garda Press Office said.
Letterkenny University Hospital has tonight stood down a major emergency standby plan which was enacted following the explosion, which happened at around 3.20pm.
The The hospital continues to treat those injured in the incident and remains on hand to provide all necessary medical assistance required.
A spokesperson for the Saolta University Health Care Group said: “We continue to appeal to the public not to come to the Emergency Department unless it is an emergency.
“Please contact your GP or out of hours service in the first instance. NowDoc has increased staffing tonight to help deal with any additional demands.”
The scene at Creeslough this afternoon where there was a major explosion and, inset, Deputy Pearse Doherty
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.