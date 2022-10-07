Emergency services at scene of service station explosion in Donegal

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of an explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal.
Fire services and ambulance personnel, as well as Gardai, responded to reports of an explosion at a filling station in the town.
The explosion occurred shortly after 3pm and has resulted in major damage to the building, which contains a shop and apartments.
The N56 road has been sealed off and diversions are in place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
"Gardaí are currently assisting other Emergency Services at the scene of a serious incident at Creeslough, County Donegal," a spokesperson for the Garda Press Office.
"An Garda Síochána are asking any road users intending to travel to Creeslough to consider alternative routes."
More to follow …
