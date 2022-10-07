Search

07 Oct 2022

Inishowen food producer celebrates Blas na hÉireann awards success

Susan McLaughlin

Love A Little Sauce producer Susan McLaughlin who scooped a Blas na hÉireann bronze award for its Love A Little Caramel Dessert Sauce

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Oct 2022 4:06 PM

An Inishowen food producer who is part of SuperValu’s Food Academy programme has been recognised at Ireland’s biggest food awards.

Love A Little Sauces is celebrating after scooping Bronze for its Love A Little Salted Caramel Dessert Sauce.

Susan McLaughlin who owns Love A Little Sauces has been part of the SuperValu Food Academy since 2021 and her award-winning dessert sauces are available on the Taste of Local fixture in SuperValu stores throughout Donegal.

Now in its fifteenth year, the Blas na hÉireann awards is the biggest annual competition for quality Irish produce across the island of Ireland with thousands of products entered.

Congratulating Susan McLaughlin from Love A Little Sauces, Ian Allen, Managing Director, SuperValu said: “Huge congratulations to Susan from Love A Little Sauces. Without the hard work and commitment to quality from these Irish food producers, we would not have the excellent range of award-winning products available in SuperValu stores.

“Once again it was a winning year for SuperValu producers at Blas na hÉireann, taking home a total of 119 awards, including 73 awards for our outstanding Food Academy producers.

“At SuperValu we are committed to supporting more Irish food producers than any other retailer and in delivering both the best quality and value for our customers.

“Working with more than 1,800 Irish food producers we are immensely proud of our award-winning brands and it’s wonderful to see the local suppliers and producers receive the recognition they richly deserve.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media