Looking to stop smoking? Help is at hand!

We Can Quit programme will commence later this month
A new programme for people looking to quit smoking is being launched.
We Can Quit is a free stop smoking programme, being delivered by Inishowen Development Partnership (funded by HSE Sláintecare) and is available for adults living in Inishowen, who want to quit smoking or vaping.
We Can Quit will start in Buncrana on Monday, October 17 at 7.00pm – 8.30pm and in Carndonagh on Wednesday, October 19 at 10.00am – 11.30am.
All participants will be offered weekly group sessions, one-to-one support, and access to free Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) and is suitable to those who use cigarettes, e-cigarettes and vaping.
Those who complete the We Can Quit programme are statistically four times more likely to quit smoking.
So, start your stopping journey and book your place now by emailing: niamh@inishowen.ie or visit www.inishowen.ie For further information, call Niamh Tel: (074) 9362218.
