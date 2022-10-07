Ten lucky students win Inishowen Credit Union bursaries

Ten lucky students have won a bursary from Inishowen Credit Union.

Every year, 10 students have the chance to receive €1,500 bursary from Inishowen Credit Union - €500 a year for up to three years.

The aim of the programme is to give financial assistance to students who are members of Inishowen Credit Union and who are entering full time further and higher education and training for the first time.

Inishowen Credit Union held their tenth Student Bursary Awards in the Buncrana office at the start of October. Anne Marie Gleeson, Director on the Board of Directors and Chairperson of the Nominations Committee, presented this year’s bursary awards to the winners and parents representing them.

As of last year, €118,000 was given in bursaries with €15,000 more to be awarded this year. Inishowen Credit Union sees this as an investment in the future and looks forward continuing this bursary in coming years.

Congratulations to this year’s Student Bursary Award winners: Emma Doherty, Elisha Noone, Abigail Wilson, Shane McDaid, Padraig McDaid, Mark Curran, Ava Hirrell, Fionn McColgan, Robyn Faulkner, and Ethan Carlin.

Student Bursary applications for next year will open summer, 2023. Updates will be available on the Inishowen Credit Union website: www.inishowencu.ie