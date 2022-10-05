Donegal County Council undertaking review of speed limits

Donegal County Council is undertaking review of speed limits
Donegal County Council is undertaking a review of speed limits in the county and to help us do this we are hosting a number of drop-in events in each Municipal District.
These events will set out details of proposed changes to current speed limit bylaws within the county and our team will be available to discuss issues and provide assistance to members of the public. You can make submissions or observations on the day regarding the review.
A further statutory consultation period will take place later in the year inviting final submissions.
Drop in events will take place as follows:
For more information on the Speed Limit Review contact the Council on:
speedlimitreview@donegalcoco. ie or write to:
Speed Limit Survey,
Road Design Office,
Donegal County Council,
County House,
Lifford,
Co. Donegal.
