Daniel to star in film in short spooky Halloween film

Country singing star Daniel O’Donnell is set to make his acting debut later this month in Halloween-themed short-film ‘Night of the Daniels’.

He has again teamed up with the makers of his viral Down At The Lah De Dah video, Shaun Duggan and Ciaran McCann of Re-Act Productions, for the spooky short film.

Leading bookmaker Ladbrokes has today opened the betting on the country crooner winning an Irish Film and Television Award (IFTA) for his efforts.

The bookies have made the Kincasslagh native an outsider bet with his odds currently at 20/1 to clench the Best Actor gong at the 2023 IFTA’s.

Nicola McGeady of Ladbrokes, said: Daniel O’Donnell’s acting debut in none other than a Halloween thriller is sure to divide opinion, but it seems some punters think he might just have what it takes to break onto the film scene as we have already seen interest in ‘Night of the Daniel’s winning an IFTA!

And this new found film career comes as Daniel gets ready to release his brand-new studio album, I Wish You Well on November 4.

Busy man indeed!