Donegal man faces 14 sexual assault charges

A Donegal man in his 60s faces 14 sexual assault charges.
A book of evidence will be served on the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, later this year.
The case of the man was mentioned at Letterkenny District Court on Monday.
Sergeant Jim Collins told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed that the matter be dealt with by trial on indictment.
The man’s solicitor, Mr Ciaran Mac Lochlainn, sought a book of evidence and legal aid was granted.
The accused was remanded on continuing bail to appear before the court on December 5 when a book of evidence will be served.
Sculptor John McCarron has created 12 panels which chronologically reveal the narrative of some of the most well-known historic features in and around Swan Park
Sculptor John McCarron has created 12 panels which chronologically reveal the narrative of some of the most well-known historic features in and around Swan Park
Funding provides a really exciting opportunity to begin to look at education disadvantage and to improve outcomes for Traveller and Roma children
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.