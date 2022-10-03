Search

03 Oct 2022

Review of ‘non-compliant’ staffing levels at Inishowen residential unit 

Concern raised by Hiqa after inspection of James Connolly Memorial residential unit 

Reporter:

Declan Magee

03 Oct 2022 7:55 PM

Email:

declan.magee@iconicnews.ie

Action is being taken to address two non-compliant findings following an inspection of the James Connolly Memorial residential unit in Carndonagh, the Health Service Executive (HSE) has said.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) carried out an inspection at the unit in June. The unit, which provides care and support to 12 adults with disabilities, was deemed compliant in eight regulations and substantially compliant in five regulations.

The staffing levels and general welfare and development regulations were found to be non-compliant.

The health watchdog found that management had failed to ensure that a sustainable number and skill mix of staff appropriate to the number and needs of residents was provided.

An inspector also found that residents had not returned to their day services and that most residents were not engaged in activities that met “their interests, capacities and developmental needs”.

The Hiqa inspection also found that the shortage of nursing staff to accompany residents on outings and to support them with their nursing needs meant that centre-based activities were regularly changed. 

Hiqa said that at the time of inspection, the implementation of actions to strengthen the governance and management arrangements at the unit had begun.

During the inspection, staff were found to be busy ensuring the residents were supported and were knowledgeable about their needs and were respectful when speaking about them.

In addressing the non-compliant regulations, the HSE said it has launched a review of the staffing levels “to ensure that staffing is fully appropriate to needs” and there is an activity coordinator working to support residents with recreational activities of their choice.

