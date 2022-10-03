New farm income opportunities to be highlighted at Hemp information night

Farmers in Donegal are being invited to explore the potential for growing Hemp when Donegal County Council hosts an evening to provide information on this versatile and potential income-generating crop.

Hemp is typically grown for specific or industrial use. It is extremely versatile and has a wide range of commercial uses. These include a key ingredient or fabric in the manufacture of paper, textiles, clothing, paint, insulation, biofuel, and food.

The information session includes a range of speakers who will provide relevant detail on the crop, including research undertaken to date, opportunities to diversify lands, and real-life examples from those who are successfully undertaking hemp projects.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Liam Blaney stated the council established the Agricultural Committee in Donegal County Council two years ago to look at new ideas and initiatives to progress and promote farming in Donegal.

"Hemp is one of those avenues that we would like to share with the farming community in the county. We would encourage anyone considering farm diversification to join us at the event.’’

Speakers on the evening include Barry Caslin, Energy and Rural Development Specialist with Teagasc who will share details of hemp research undertaken to date, and Kate Carmody, a hemp pioneer in Ireland, who will share invaluable information on the benefits, challenges, and process of establishing a hemp co-op.

Hemp4Soil is an exciting regenerative farming experiment taking place on Loop Head, Co Clare. Project coordinator Laura Foley will share details of this innovative project with the audience with potential learnings for Donegal farmers and landowners.

Padraig Corby currently operates a 70-acre farm in nearby North Leitrim. He will share his fascinating story and journey involved in establishing the crop on his farm.

The event takes place on Wednesday, October 12 in the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny.

Anyone who is interested in participating in this free event is requested to RSVP to info@donegal.ie in advance.