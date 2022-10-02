Search

02 Oct 2022

Rocco McGinley's family thank all who helped them find Dublin accommodation

The McGinley family extended their thanks to every person that has offered their homes and rooms within their homes over the last number of days, saying 'the kindness and generosity has been outstanding'

Scoil Mhuire Buncrana student Rocco McGinley

Reporter:

Alan Foley

02 Oct 2022 12:48 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Rocco McGinley’s family have expressed their gratitude having found accommodation in Dublin to enable them to support the 15-year-old who will undertake vital treatment this week.

Having found difficulty in getting somewhere to stay, last week the family sent out a plea to anyone who might be able to assist them as Scoil Mhuire Buncrana student Rocco begins radium treatment at St Luke’s Hospital on Monday. They have since had their wish granted.

“We have found a home from home in Dublin thanks to the generosity of the absolute earth angels that are Kathleen Donlan, her husband Tony and Brian Marrinan,” read a statement. “They have offered up their home for two weeks for Rocco and his family at no cost. 

“We are so grateful to them and the kindness they have shown the family at this difficult time. Rocco’s family would also like to extend their thanks to every person that has offered their homes and rooms within their homes over the last number of days, the kindness and generosity has been outstanding."

Last summer, Rocco began to present with symptoms such as blurred vision, unsteady gait and loss of power. His GP recommended an MRI which confirmed his parents worst fears. Rocco was diagnosed in October with an extremely rare life threatening brain tumour one of which is particularly aggressive and difficult to treat.

To date a GoFundMe 'Rocco's Road to Receovery' has raised over €300,000 and in March Rocco received treatment in Texas, which reduced the tumour. However, in a post on social media last week, it was said that the tumour has since increased in size and he is to receive radium treatment and his family are finding accommodation difficult to find. 

The family also thanked everyone who helped them in their search: “Thank you to everyone that shared the previous post and made sourcing the accommodation possible.”

