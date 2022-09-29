Search

29 Sept 2022

Muff to Quigley’s Point Greenway takes major step forward

Construction set to begin on new greenway next year

Muff to Quigley’s Point Greenway takes major step forward

Construction set to begin on new greenway next year

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Sept 2022 3:32 PM

The proposed Muff to Quigley's Point greenway has taken a major step forward.

The 5km Muff to Quigley’s Point greenway, received Part 8 planning in May 2022 and is scheduled to go to construction in 2023.

Plans for the 7.5km Lifford to Castlefin greenway also received Part 8 planning in June 2022.

The proposed schemes will provide a segregated shared cycling/walking facility and are typically 6 metres in width overall, comprised of a separation strip from the road, a 3-metre wide cycle/walking surface and provision of a comfort strip separating the greenway from hedges and boundaries.

To help inform the detailed design of the schemes, a number of advance survey contracts are being progressed by Donegal County Council and are scheduled over the coming weeks and months.

The survey contracts include Archaeological Built Heritage surveys as well as some archaeological test trenching and metal detection surveys. Ground investigation contracts will also be undertaken to determine the typical ground conditions along the proposed routes.

Some privately owned land will be required to facilitate the construction of the schemes and Donegal County Council has appointed a valuation consultant who shall shortly contact and engage with affected landowners in regard to each scheme’s requirements.

A council spokesperson said: "Donegal County Council wish to express its gratitude to residents and landowners along the route for their continued engagement and positive involvement on the project."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media