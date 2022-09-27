Gardaí called to LUH emergency department 21 times this year

Letterkenny University Hospital
Gardai were called to the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital 21 times in the first nine months of 2022.
The figures was confirmed at Tuesday’s Regional Health Forum West meeting.
In response to a query from Inishowen-based Councillor Albert Doherty, the Saolta University Health Care Group confirmed that Gardaí were contacted by LUH’s security staff 21 times between January 1 and September 12.
Gardai responded on all occasions, Ann Cosgrove, Saolta’s Chief Operations Officer, told the meeting.
“That is 21 times far too many,” Councillor Doherty said.
“It should not occur at the coal face where staff and patients are in an area where sanctuary should be.
“I would ask the HSE to listen and to impliment any security upgrades that are required. At all times, I would have to compliment the forbearance of staff at the hospital.”
