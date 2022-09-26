Missing Inishowen teenager located safe and well

Gardaí had issued an appeal for the missing teenager
A Donegal teenager who had been missing since September 15 has been located.
Gardaí said on Monday afternoon that the teenager, who had been missing from the Quigley's Point area, has been found safe and well. An appeal for information about the missing girl was issued last Friday.
