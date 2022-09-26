Search

26 Sept 2022

Group of Donegal and Derry women to undertake cycle in memory of friend

Biking book club honour friend’s hospice fundraising wish

Group of Donegal and Derry women to undertake cycle in memory of friend

The No Frontiers ladies-only book club celebrate with a delighted Jacqui in Foyle Hospice in 2019, following their first Ladies Cycle

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Sept 2022 5:49 PM

Email:

news@inishlive.ie

A group of Derry and Donegal women will set off next month for a ladies only cycle in memory of an inspirational friend whose wish was to keep raising funds for Foyle Hospice.

Jacqui Campbell was just 45 when she passed away at the Foyle Hospice in November 2019, but she considered it a home from home and a place of comfort and compassion where she and her family were given invaluable support during one of the most difficult times of their lives.

Jacqui, who was a special needs nurse and lecturer at North West Regional College (NWRC), had been an ardent fundraiser for the Foyle Hospice for some years before she was diagnosed, as she had witnessed the specialist palliative care given to her late aunt. 

Inishowen community invited to attend new history of farming ‘storytelling’ sessions

Open invitation to all members of the rural community to participate in a new project

As Jacqui’s illness progressed, it was her wish to be receive her end-of-life care and support at Foyle Hospice. She asked family and friends to continue to raise much-needed funds to allow the Hospice to keep providing others with the same outstanding care and support that she and her family had received.

Before her death, Jacqui set up a ladies-only book club for friends and neighbours from both sides of the border called No Frontiers. The book club members honoured her Foyle Hospice fundraising wishes by signing up for their first ladies only cycle in 2019, while she was still there to cheer them over the finish line. The women have already raised £15,000 for the Foyle Hospice and hope to make another sizeable donation this year.

The 2022 cycle will take place on Sunday, October 2, at 9am. It will set off from the Foyle Hospice grounds on Culmore Road and will follow three courses, a road course of either 40km or 80km and a cycle path course of 32km. 

Bridgeen Gillespie, Jacqui’s friend and neighbour, said the cycle has now become a tradition in celebration of Jacqui’s life. Jacqui’s oldest daughter, 17-year-old, Katie, has pedalled along with them from the beginning.

“The Foyle Hospice was a home from home for Jacqui and her family,” she said.

“The compassion they showed her and the help that they gave her and her family was just amazing. Even after her death, the Hospice continued to support the family.”

Bridgeen said that Jacqui’s husband, Cóilín, and their three children, Aaron, 19, Katie, 17, and Niamh, 10, had also continued to honour their beloved wife and mother’s fundraising wishes. Following the first anniversary of Jacqui’s death, they switched on the Christmas tree and sponsored the Lights of Love event at the Foyle Hospice.

A very proud Jacqui (centre) with all her girls following their first ever ladies cycle for the Hospice. Pictured on the back row, left to right: Patricia McLaughlin, Michelle McLaughlin, Miriam Mullion, Grainne Kelly and Elly McLaughlin. At the front, the late Jacqui Campbell, centre, with friends, Bridgeen Gillespie and Brenda Crossan

“Jacqui was always very community-orientated and she loved having a bit of craic, that’s the kind of person she was…so, despite our sore backsides and the falls we have had off bikes, we wanted to keep doing something to raise funds for the Hospice in memory of Jacqui,” laughed Bridgeen.

“This will be our third year completing the cycle. Every year since her Mammy died, Jacqui’s daughter, Katie has been cycling with us and we have also been joined by Jacqui’s aunts , cousins and sisters-in-law.”

Bridgeen said there are “no frontiers” for these determined ladies and nothing will stop them as they pedal their way towards their fundraising goals in memory of Jacqui.

“We even kept going through the lockdown and had virtual collections but this year we will all be back together, back out on our bikes,” she said.

“Jacqui inspired us all throughout her cancer journey by showing such powerful strength and resilience despite all she faced and we saw the amazing work the hospice did for Jacqui, and we could see how much she and her family were supported.”

If you would like to donate to the ladies’ fundraising effort search No Frontiers or Jacqui’s Girls on JustGiving. Alternatively, you can donate online or register for the cycle at www.foylehospice.com or visit the Fundraising Centre at Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, or 04871 359888.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media