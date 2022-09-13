Search

13 Sept 2022

Diarmaid Doherty appointed Managing Editor of Northwest division of Iconic Newspapers

Letterkenny man Diarmaid Doherty, who has worked with the Donegal Democrat since 1993, takes up new role with Iconic Newspapers

Diarmaid Doherty appointed Managing Editor of Northwest division of Iconic Newspapers

New appointment - Diarmaid Doherty

13 Sept 2022 9:58 PM

Diarmaid Doherty has been appointed Managing Editor of the Northwest division of Iconic Newspapers.

With almost thirty years’ experience in local media, Diarmaid is one of the most respected figures in the industry. 

A native of Letterkenny, he began his career as a News and Sports journalist with the Donegal Democrat in 1993. Over the years, he has held various senior roles including News Editor, Deputy Sports Editor and most recently Deputy Editor. The Iconic titles in the north-west are the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Inish Times, Donegal Post and the websites DonegalLive and InishLive. 

“I am proud and humbled to be appointed managing editor," said Diarmaid. “These newspapers have been a part of the fabric of life in Donegal for generations and continue to serve the local community with unrivalled coverage of local life both in print and digitally through DonegalLive and InishLive.

“Becoming editor presents me with a new and exciting challenge. At this time, I think of former colleagues who have all played their part in guiding and advising me in what has always been a challenging yet thoroughly rewarding job. It’s a new chapter in my career and I am proud to be given the chance to lead such a special editorial team."

Diarmaid is married to Deborah and they have four children, Aoife, Louise, Matthew and Ronan.

His appointment comes on a day when Iconic Media also announced the appointed of Áine Fitzgerald as the first female Managing Editor of the Limerick Leader. 

Commenting on both appointments Iconic Group Editorial Director, Brian Keyes, said: “It’s hugely pleasing that, following an extensive external candidate search the two best qualified candidates were already within the Group.

"It’s a reflection of the editorial talent within the Iconic Group. I would like to congratulate both Áine and Diarmaid and wish them every success in their new roles."

Multimedia

Gallery: Donegal Camino Walk dinner

Noel Cunningham with Peggy Stringer on left and Deirdre McGlone at the Donegal Camino Dinner held in the Railway Tavern, Fahan.

Gallery: Donegal Camino Walk dinner

Local News

