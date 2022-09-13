Search

13 Sept 2022

Value your child's safety, make sure their car seat is fitted properly

The check it fits team from Road Safety Authority Ireland is back in Donegal this month

Value your child's safety, make sure their car seat is fitted properly

Opportunities to check your child 's car seat are coming up in Buncrana, Ballybofey, Letterkenny and Donegal Town

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Sept 2022 3:04 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

You have to put your child in a properly fitted car seat or booster seat when travelling, no matter how short the journey is. This is the law.

A booster seat raises your child up high enough so that the seatbelt is positioned correctly on their body.

Your child is much less likely to be killed or injured in a crash if they are in a car seat or booster.

The safest way for children to travel is in a car seat in the back seat of a car.

To help people get to grips with proper car seat installation the check it fits team from Road Safety Authority Ireland is back in Donegal this month.

This fantastic expert-led service is free of charge and you will leave it feeling reassured that your child is adequately protected in the event of a collision.

It only takes 10-15 minutes and everyone is encouraged to avail of the opportunity to attend.

The ‘Check It Fits’ team is at Kavanagh’s SuperValu store in Buncrana on Monday next, September 19, at Letterkenny Retail Park on Tuesday, September 20, at Kavanagh’s SuperValu, Ballybofey on Wednesday, September 21 and at Kavanagh’s SuperValu, Donegal Town on Thursday, September 22.

The team will be at each location between 10am to 5.30pm each day.

You can check out www.checkitfits.ie for more information.

Local News

