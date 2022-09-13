Chainsaws stolen from garage during burglary at Fahan home

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in area to get in touch with them at Buncrana garda station
A number of tools including chainsaws have been stolen from an unlocked garage at a home in Fahan.
The incident is believed to have happened between 6pm on Wednesday, September 7 and 10.15am the following day.
The items stolen include two orange-coloured Stihl hedge cutters, a number of sets of vice grips, screwdrivers, adjustable spanners, a handsaw, a chisel, and a wooden hammer.
Gardaí are asking anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the Glebe area to get in touch with them at Buncrana garda station at (074) 9320540.
