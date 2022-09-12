Inishowen community groups invited to event planning masterclass

Community groups in Inishowen are being given an exciting opportunity to improve their event planning skills with a special two day masterclass hosted by IDP.

Leading event planning expert Colm Croffy, who is currently the executive director of the Association of Irish Festivals and Events (AOIFE) is holding the two day online masterclass on September 21st and 28th from 7.30pm until 9pm.

Colm has spent over 30 years working in events and festival management for both professional and community run events.

The masterclass is being held over two evenings on zoom, making it more accessible for all community groups and volunteers in Inishowen and across Donegal.

Speaking ahead of the masterclass, Mr Croffy, who is also the Director of the International Festivals and Event Association (IFEA Europe), said he will cover a range of topics including how to attract volunteers, marketing, budget, how to reach your target audience and much more.

“We have seen that community groups and event planners are finding it more and more difficult to find volunteers this year as opposed to pre pandemic times so we will look at some interesting recruitment processes for attracting new volunteers,” said Colm.

“On the second evening we will look at public relations and marketing and how you can get your message out there in a way that people can understand quickly. We will also look at event locations/ new approaches and budgeting,” he added.

Tracey McRory, project officer with Inishowen Development Partnership, said IDP are delighted to be able to run the event with Colm, “more and more community groups have been asking questions on how best to run and promote their events so they hope Colm will be able to address their concerns.”

The masterclass is open to everyone and cost for both sessions is €10. For more information on see www.inishowen.ie/eventer/event-planning-masterclasses or email tracey@inishowen.ie to book your spot. People can also call IDP in Buncrana on 93-62218.

Meanwile, the IDP is also hosting a separate ‘Raise Your Profile’ event for local groups with PR expert Shane Kirby. This in person event will take place in the Colgan Hall in Carn on Tuesday, September 20, between 7 and 8pm.

The workshop, which is supported by the Donegal County Council’s members development fund and came about through needs expressed at Carndonagh Smart Village training will focus on providing community groups with a structured approach to writing a press release and how to effectively engage with your local media.

This course will give community groups tips and tricks on how to build your profile through local and national press.

For more information on this event contact Aine on aine@inishowen.ie