Students receive first round CAO offers today, Thursday

FILE PHOTO
Students across the county are receiving their college offers today as the first round of offers from the CAO are released, this year.
The CAO offers today will ignite a hunt for accommodation both inside and outside the county.
The first round offers have been available online since 2pm. Offer notifications will come by text and email. Postal offers will also come in the post.
The reply date for Round One offers is six days later at 3pm on 14 September.
Round Two offers will be available to view online from 19 September at 10am.
