06 Sept 2022

Two houses damaged in Moville break-ins

Intruders wreck inside of both premises

James Street, Moville

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

06 Sept 2022 12:48 PM

Two premises at James Street, Moville were broken into and damaged by vandals sometime between 6pm on Monday, August 15, and 3.30pm on Monday, August 29 and gardaí are seeking assistance from the public to capture those responsible.

One of the premises was a vacant private house. The thugs caused a lot of internal damage to this property. Entry was gained by smashing a rear door and damage was caused to the interior including doors, walls, toilets, stairs, and bannisters.

Entry was gained to the other premises, a closed-up restaurant, in a similar way. The rear door and four windows were smashed in the process.

Gardai have issued an appeal for information including anyone witnessing any suspicious activity in this particular area to contact them at Buncrana Garda Station at (074) 93 20540

