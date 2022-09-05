South Inishowen records Ireland's lowest Covid-19 booster 1 uptake
South Inishowen has has Ireland’s lowest rate of Covid-19 booster 1 uptake, it has been confirmed.
New figures from the CSO show that 36% of the population of the Buncrana Local Electoral Area (LEA) has so far opted for the Covid-19 Booster 1. This means that they are fully vaccinated and have received their first booster vaccine.
The second lowest rate is the Carndonagh LEA at 43%.
The rate ranges from 36% to 61% in Donegal, with the highest in Glenties (61%) and Donegal (58%). The Letterkenny rate is 52%, Lifford-Stranorlar is 49% and Milford is 54%.
Buncrana has also been shown to have the country’s lowest fully vaccinated 5- to 11-year-olds, with 4% of this section of the population vaccinated. Letterkenny has the highest child vaccine rate in the county at 16%.
Booster 2 rates in Donegal are in line with the national average, according to the CSO.
The Covid-19 Vaccination Bulletin, issued on Monday, is based on Covid-19 vaccinations and booster programmes 1 and 2 given up to July 31.
