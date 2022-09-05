Search

05 Sept 2022

South Inishowen records Ireland's lowest Covid-19 booster 1 uptake

12-49 year olds with long-term health conditions next for second booster jabs

South Inishowen records Ireland's lowest Covid-19 booster 1 uptake

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Sept 2022 1:53 PM

South Inishowen has has Ireland’s lowest rate of Covid-19 booster 1 uptake, it has been confirmed.

New figures from the CSO show that 36% of the population of the Buncrana Local Electoral Area (LEA) has so far opted for the Covid-19 Booster 1. This means that they are fully vaccinated and have received their first booster vaccine.

The second lowest rate is the Carndonagh LEA at 43%.

The rate ranges from 36% to 61% in Donegal, with the highest in Glenties (61%) and Donegal (58%). The Letterkenny rate is 52%, Lifford-Stranorlar is 49% and Milford is 54%.

Buncrana has also been shown to have the country’s lowest fully vaccinated 5- to 11-year-olds, with 4% of this section of the population vaccinated. Letterkenny has the highest child vaccine rate in the county at 16%.

Booster 2 rates in Donegal are in line with the national average, according to the CSO.

The Covid-19 Vaccination Bulletin, issued on Monday, is based on Covid-19 vaccinations and booster programmes 1 and 2 given up to July 31.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media