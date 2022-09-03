Status Orange Rain Warning issued for Donegal tomorrow, Sunday

A Status Orange rain warning has been issued for Donegal for early tomorrow morning. Met Éireann has forecast that rainfall of 50mm is expected in areas.

Other counties that come under the weather warning are Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Waterford.

The warning is valid from 4am tomorrow, Sunday, September 4 to 8am on Sunday.

Level: Orange



Type: Rainfall



Local intense rainfall (50mm), and squalls likely.

Expected Onset: Sunday 4/9/2022 04:00

Expires: Sunday 4/9/2022 08:00 pic.twitter.com/Oj4XckR8qw — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 3, 2022

A Status Yellow rain warning is set to come into effect at 1am and will last until 10am tomorrow, Sunday.

This morning, Saturday, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) issued a warning. The organisation is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads over the weekend.

Drivers and motorcycle riders are being warned that during a prolonged dry spell, a build-up of oil and rubber deposit develops on the road. When the weather breaks, this deposit mixes with rainwater and the road becomes hazardous. The resulting greasy road surface increases stopping distances and the risk of a skid.