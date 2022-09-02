Translink announces special services for Garth Brooks Dublin concerts  

Translink is running coach specials for the Garth Brooks concerts in Dublin.
Special services will operate to Garth Brooks on 9th, 10th, 11th, 16th and 17th of September 2022 for music fans heading to Croke Park, Dublin.
Passengers are advised to book their tickets online in advance at www.translink.co.uk/events to secure their travel.
Coaches will operate from Foyle Street in Derry, as well as Europa Bus centre Belfast, Strabane and Omagh.
